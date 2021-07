The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday at 4:30 GMT and is widely anticipated to announce significant changes to its quantitative easing measures. The changes have the potential to be both positive and negative for the Australian dollar as the RBA will likely acknowledge that it may have to raise interest rates slightly sooner than expected but that its asset purchases could run for longer than its main peers’. But with the aussie being on a slippery slope lately, the stakes are high should the RBA lean more notably than expected in a particular direction.