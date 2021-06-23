Cancel
Dallas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Denton by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC113-121-240830- /O.CON.KFWD.FL.W.0115.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CART2.1.ER.210612T1500Z.210613T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 919 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood stage until further notice. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding will occur upstream from the gage, near the city golf course. Target Area: Dallas; Denton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
