Nationals GM calls Joe Girardi a 'con artist' for asking umpires to check Max Scherzer

By Chris Lingebach, The Sports Junkies
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 10 days ago
Max Scherzer endured three umpire checks for foreign substances, managing to pitch through the frequent interruptions to get the 3-2 win over the Phillies Tuesday night. Drama struck in the bottom of the fourth when, with one out and a runner on first, and the Phillies trailing 3-1, Philly manager Joe Girardi appealed to the umpires to check Scherzer for foreign substances a third time, irritating Scherzer.

MLB
Yardbarker

Phillies' Dave Dombrowski defends Joe Girardi over 'con artist' comment

The drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals likely won't subside anytime soon. Less than one full day after Phillies manager Joe Girardi had Washington ace Max Scherzer checked for foreign substances multiple times, Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo called Girardi a "con artist" during a radio interview for, in his opinion, deliberately trying to throw Scherzer off his game via a new and controversial MLB rule.
MLB

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLB
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLB

Max Scherzer's Stare Down Leads to Ejection of Phillies Manager Joe Girardi

SEE IT: Scherzer's stare down leads to ejection of Girardi originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Major League Baseball's recent crack down on foreign substance checks with pitchers was always going to have unforeseen consequences, but none have been more glaring than the mid-inning check Phillies manager Joe Girardi ordered on Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer on Tuesday night.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Joe Girardi ejected after hostile altercation with Max Scherzer

Everyone is on edge with the new sticky substance rules in baseball including Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer. The early days of MLB’s new policy regarding sticky substances have been nothing short of a circus. Umpires, at their discretion, are checking pitchers in between innings. Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was not a fan of his inspections on Tuesday against the Phillies, going as far as unbuckling his belt to see if the umps wanted to inspect down below.
MLB

PHILS GIRARDI’S ‘A CON ARTIST,’ SAYS NATS GM RIZZO!

Nats GM Mike Rizzo was pissed off about Phils manager Joe Girardi’s complaints about Max Scherzer that led to Girardi getting the thumb. “What are we, idiots?” Rizzo told a DC radio station, when asked if Girardi was trying to throw Scherzer off his game. “Of course he was. It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.
MLB

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of a crackdown on sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow...
MLB

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLB

Scherzer jokingly asks umpires to check Harper’s hair for foreign substances

When Phillies slugger Bryce Harper walked to the plate early in Wednesday’s game, Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer took policing MLB’s new foreign substance enforcement into their own hands. The Nationals duo waved for the umpire’s attention, then pointed to their hats, signaling that the umpire should check Harper’s hair for any sticky stuff.
MLB

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer Leads DC's Deferred Contract List

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer leads DC’s deferred contract list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets...