Nationals GM calls Joe Girardi a 'con artist' for asking umpires to check Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer endured three umpire checks for foreign substances, managing to pitch through the frequent interruptions to get the 3-2 win over the Phillies Tuesday night. Drama struck in the bottom of the fourth when, with one out and a runner on first, and the Phillies trailing 3-1, Philly manager Joe Girardi appealed to the umpires to check Scherzer for foreign substances a third time, irritating Scherzer.www.audacy.com