31-year-old Joshua Acosta killed in a motorcycle accident on Canal Road (Contra Costa County, CA)

On Monday, the California Highway Patrol stated that 31-year-old Joshua Acosta lost his life after he veered his motorcycle off the road and rammed into a light pole.

Rescuers immediately responded to the area of Canal Road at Bailey Road near the Highway 4 exit at approximately 9:06 p.m. on reports of a crash, according to CHP. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, Acosta succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office confirmed Acosta’s identity on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Acosta was ejected from his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle after going off the road and colliding with the light pole. Investigators are trying to determine how Acosta lost control and mentioned that a toxicology report provided by the coroner’s office will find out if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

June 23, 2021