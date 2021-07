Jose Mourinho is endearing himself to the Roma faithful already as he was humbled by comments from the legendary Francesco Totti ahead of his tenure in charge of the Italian club.The former-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager signed a three-year contract with the Serie A side after he was sacked by Spurs in April and the Portuguese boss is going to Rome next week to begin his new role.Totti, arguably the most iconic player in Roma history, welcomed the appointment of Mourinho to replace Paulo Fonseca, and the 2006 World Cup winner heaped praise on the 58-year-old.“Mourinho, when he arrives,...