How To Avoid The Harmful Ingredient That's In Nearly Half Of All Beauty Products

By Paige Pichler
The List
 10 days ago
As the clean beauty revolution continues to take off, more and more ingredients have made the no-fly list. While it may seem like the list is impossible to keep track of, there are certain heavy ingredients you should always remember to avoid. According to Mindbodygreen, there's yet another chemical that should never go anywhere near your body or face — and it's in almost half of all American and Canadian cosmetics.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

