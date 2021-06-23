Color Roll 3D Guide – Hints, tips, cheats and strategies

Sea of Thieves is constantly growing, changing, and improving as developer Rare continues making everyone’s voyages and plundering better in the open seas in their pirate action-adventure title. One of the coolest parts about Sea of Thieves is having the freedom of a pirate, but that freedom comes at a cost. It can feel a little overwhelming for anyone just starting out but once you figure a few things out and get started, it’s some of the most fun you can have in a video game. We have some tips that can help you find your sea legs quickly to make sailing the seas more fun while you explore everything Sea of Thieves has to offer.