Color Roll 3D Guide – Hints, tips, cheats and strategies

Equestriad World Tour is a sports mobile game, developed by Australian publisher Go Gallop Studios, that was released last year. It is similar to the old game title Mary Kings Riding star released in 1999. The FEI Equestriad™ World Tour simulates an Eventing competition where horse and athlete combinations compete across the three tests of Dressage, Cross Country, and Jumping. Fans of horse riding will also be thrilled at the customization features that allow players to create unique elements for their riding duo, including styles of clothes, horse face markings, patterns, and breed. If a player needs a Beginners Guide, Tips, and Tricks to be an expert player in Equestriad World Tour, go through this article, it will provide a player with basic strategies.