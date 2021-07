Tottenham’s managerial date has been a complete farce to date. “Settling” for Graham Potter could be a massively lucky break for Spurs. Daniel Levy’s mismanagement of Tottenham’s managerial search should have his job in jeopardy. That doesn’t mean it won’t work out well for Spurs in the end. In fact, ending up with Graham Potter could turn into a massive stroke of luck for Levy and the decision-makers at Tottenham.