Are Too Hot To Handle's Lydia And David Still Together?

Netflix hit reality dating show "Too Hot To Handle" debuted in 2020 just in time for the public on lockdown to be able to relate to the concept of dating minus the intimacy (via IMDb). The problem is when the show filmed that wasn't an issue and the commitment-phobic, ridiculously attractive bunch had no idea that their island paradise with other young singles would have the most unexpected of all rules: No hooking up. Any intimacy came at a steep price, literally, as money was removed from the pot they would all split at the end. The infractions were many as recorded by Screen Rant.