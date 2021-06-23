rlaxx TV on XBox

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRlaxx TV, the European AVoD service, is now available on Xbox. Users in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France can download the app from the Microsoft Store. The offer includes the devices Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The company’s reach is thereby expanded by an additional 6.5 million devices.

