rlaxx TV on XBox

The Xbox series of consoles is more than just a gaming console – it now has a full suite of entertainment options, with the Xbox often being used to stream movies and TV shows, surf the internet and even watch live TV if you want. This is just another example of how technology has advanced to the extent of allowing us to have so many entertainment options at the tip of our fingers. This is true of mobile phones as well, which are essentially tiny supercomputers nowadays, and one simple example of this is that you can play on Platincasino on mobile phone today with ease, something that would not have been possible just a decade or so ago. It is a similar story with the Xbox and other consoles, which have become full-fledged entertainment centers now as opposed to just allowing you to play your favourite games.