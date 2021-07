The Los Angeles Dodgers had five players who advanced to the second phase of 2021 MLB All-Star Game voting, which was well-deserved and indicative of talent on their roster. However, Will Smith was not among the top three vote-getters in the National League at catcher despite being among the position’s leaders in every major offensive category. “Obviously, that’s the fans’ vote, but hopefully the players get it right,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently said.