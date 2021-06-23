Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died after being arrested

By Joyce Lupiani
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tHyO_0aczJsg300

UPDATE JUNE 23: The Clark County Coroner has identified the decedent as 39-year-old Karter Singh from Las Vegas. The cause and manner of Singh's death are still pending.

ORIGINAL STORY - LAS VEGAS (KTNV): A man died in police custody shortly after his arrest on Monday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers stopped a stolen vehicle around 6:22 p.m. at a gas station on Russell Road near Decatur Boulevard.

They took 2 men into custody.

During the investigation, an officer noticed one of the men displaying signs of medical distress.

They put the man into the recovery position and called for help.

The man was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The Clark County coroner will release the man’s name and cause of death.

Community Policy
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clark County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related