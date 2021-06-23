Cancel
Making the foldable Arduboy FX SP

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FacelessTech blog builds a homebrew Arduboy in a Gameboy SP shell:. I had already dipped my foot in the world of making homebrew Arduboys but I wanted a bigger screen. I had a look to see what was out there. I had seen a few people had used the SSD1309 2.42″ Screen so I ordered one. I thought I would just hook it up the same way as the last screen I used. I was wrong, The screen was split into 2. I looked to see if anyone else was having the same problem I found this forum post the had the same problems as me. I didn’t have the mentioned BC557(B), 2N3906, BC309B and S8850 But I found that a 2N2222 transistor would work.

