Savannah, GA

Colonial Group Celebrates 100 Years In Business In 2021

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSavannah- based Colonial Group Inc. is preparing to mark a major milestone in the company’s history. On July 21, 2021, Colonial will be celebrating 100 years in business. “When my grandfather, Raymond McAllister Demere, returned to Savannah after serving with distinction in World War I, he recognized the need to supply fuel for the new internal combustion engines powering vehicles replacing the horse and buggy,” said Robert H. Demere, Jr., chairman. “He established the company that would become Colonial Group in 1921, and built his first service station in 1923 at the corner of Drayton and Charlton.”

