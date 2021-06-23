Intel SSD DC P5800X 800GB Review - World's Fastest SSD

I have 2 Intel SSD DC S400 of 1.92TB that are HPE branded, they seems to both have the firmware HPG2. They are both recognized by windows/linux with the correct capacity but i cannot check any smart or anything as i don't have a hp server on hand currently and they have hp firmware that strip out all these informations, but i believe they don't have hardware issues. Apparently there is an issue with the firmware of these drive, so i tried to update them with HPG5 or HPG3 to see if it would solve the issue, but the the updater refuse to flash them on windows and the linux utility tells me it will do deffered flash after reboot, but it never does it.