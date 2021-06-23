Cancel
Intel SSD DC P5800X 800GB Review - World's Fastest SSD

By Jon Coulter
Intel's DC P5800X is now available for sale and you can own the world's fastest PCIe SSD if you are willing to spend some cash. Intel announced they would not be continuing their Optane retail drives for consumer consumption a short time ago. This announcement left many enthusiasts disappointed because if you want the best of the best, then you need the goodness of pure Optane. You can still buy retail Optane 905p SSDs here and there, and while still much faster than any NAND-based SSD, the Optane 905p is no longer the pinnacle of Optane SSD performance. The new pinnacle of Optane powered PCIe SSD performance comes in the form of Intel's newest Optane SSD, the DC P5800X.

