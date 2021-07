Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because we don’t want our illusions destroyed. What are these illusions? Currently, they are that the pandemic is over, the world is safe, and never again will our planet be in a situation like this, and if we ever are, we will be prepared to combat the chaos. The truth in this matter is stated by none other than Mr. Warren Buffet who the world trusts won’t make causal claims, and his words are those that need a serious ear. The American Billionaire said that he believes another pandemic was on the horizon, which could be worse than that of COVID-19. Agreed, it’s not the best thing to hear, but the message was conveyed in an interview with CNBC’s Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom show.