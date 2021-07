House prices have risen rapidly since the start of the pandemic as people have sought more space and taken advantage of tax breaks on buying a home.At the same time, households work during the pandemic have spent less money, allowing those that have still been in work to save up for a deposit.After the property market was temporarily paused in March last year, activity surged, with the number of sales reaching a new record high.The average sale price of a home in England jumped 10.2 per cent in a year from the start of the pandemic in March 2020.Experts have...