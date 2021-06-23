A Buffet of Memes & Tweets to Satisfy Comedy Cravings
Whether you need a good arsenal of memes in your back pocket to send to the group chat or you're more of a solitary scroller, there's no right or wrong way to enjoy memes. Sure, some might scoff and accuse you of wasting precious time on mindless drivel. But to all the curmudgeons out there, we leave you with this wise old saying: Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime. That's why I scroll through dank memes in the bathroom stall on company time.cheezburger.com