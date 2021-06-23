Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mr. CFB: Did SCOTUS Tell The NCAA That The Party Is Over?

By Tony Barnhart
Posted by 
TMGSports
TMGSports
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ap4W_0aczInP100

I’m not lawyer but I did help raise one. And if there is one lesson to be learned as the parent of a lawyer it is this: If you get slammed-dunked 9-0 by the Supreme Court of the United States, you’ve just gotten your legal butt royally kicked.

That is the position that the National Collegiate Athletic Association finds itself in today. Yes, the court’s 9-0 ruling was narrow in scope in that it told the NCAA it could no longer put a cap on the educational benefits of an athletic scholarship.

But you don’t have to be a lawyer to understand that the real message that SCOTUS sent to the NCAA was much bigger:

The party’s over.

“The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry America,” wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a concurring opinion.

“The NCAA and its member colleges maintain important traditions that have become part of the fabric of America. But those traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated.”

Do you get the feeling that the Justice was writing about more than just the educational component of an athletic scholarship? His opinion reads like something that is much, much bigger.

Then Justice Kavanaugh brought the hammer down:

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of anti-trust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.

“The NCAA is not above the law.”

Boom!

The Supreme Court’s ruling sent shock waves throughout the industry that is college athletics—not for what it did but for what could happen down the road.

“The cartel is dead,” said Vince Thompson, president and CEO of MELT, one of the top sports marketing firms in the United States. “The NCAA as we know it is broken and I don’t know how you put the pieces back together.”

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas, who is a lawyer and has long advocated for more financial opportunity for college athletes, said Tuesday that he wasn’t surprised by the court’s 9-0 ruling.

“But I was surprised at how far the court went in undressing the NCAA,” Bilas said during an appearance on ESPNU radio. (The court said) “Your policies are not good. Stop doing that. Allow the players to compete for the dollars everyone else does.”

There was another message sent to the NCAA by the Court. Without question Monday’s ruling, which came on a suit brought by former college athletes, opens the door for future lawsuits over the issue of compensation. SCOTUS pretty much told the NCAA that without an anti-trust exemption from Congress, the players are likely to prevail in those lawsuits. And that could get REALLY messy.

“This,” said Thompson, “Is just the beginning.”

The irony of the ruling is that the last time the NCAA went before the Supreme Court it lost—big. In 1984 the Supreme Court ruled that the individual schools, and not the NCAA, owned the television rights for college football. The case—The NCAA vs. Board of Regents—opened the flood gates to the incredible amount of college football on television today and the incredible amount of dollars that came with it.

In that case the NCAA argued that if it were not in charge of television rights people would stop going to games. Two schools—Oklahoma and Georgia—argued just the opposite. They were right. Today televised college football is a billion-dollar industry where coaches are paid millions and schools have spent additional millions on state-of-the art facilities to entice recruits.

But the compensation to the players remains limited to room, board, books, tuition, fees and a cost of attendance stipend. It’s not nothing but it isn’t the life-changing money that the adults who run the sport enjoy.

The landscape on that front may change soon as the NCAA is expected to announce rules that would allow athletes to be compensated by private companies for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

How it is going to work and what guardrails may be in place is anybody’s guess. The NCAA has until July 1 to come up with a plan. After that several states, including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, will implement their own NIL laws.

The thinking here is that the whole NIL concept will be a mess for a while. But it will be a mess where the benefits accrue to the players.

But the fact is that the NCAA, a sports empire built on the concept of amateurism, must now admit its days of operating under the current system are numbered.

One last word from Justice Kavanaugh:

“The NCAA has long restricted the compensation and benefits that student athletes may receive. The Court’s decision marks an important overdue course correction. I add this concurring opinion to underscore that the NCAA’s remaining compensation rules also raise serious questions under the antitrust laws.”

Stay tuned.

Community Policy
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
22
Followers
54
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bilas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Scotus#Justice#The Supreme Court#Espnu#Board Of Regents#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsaseaofblue.com

The Highest Court in the Land

Name – Image – Likeness… NIL as it is called. There are changes happening that will cause huge reactions from fans of NCAA athletics. In a simplified nutshell, the Supreme Court has kicked open the door for NCAA athletes to have some sort of compensation for the use of their name, their image, and their likeness.
College SportsPosted by
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: New World of CFB Will Still Look The Same

The sun came up on Friday morning in Tuscaloosa, Athens, Columbus, Norman and various other historic landmarks in college athletics. The 4th of July is still a few days away, but it was very much Independence Day in the multi-billion world in which college athletics does its business. In what...
College Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Governor signs order allowing student athletes to get paid in N.C.

Following a Supreme Court decision and a new rule from the NCAA, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday paving the way for college athletes to get paid in the state. The Supreme Court sided with student athletes who sued the NCAA, accusing the college sports governing...
College Sportswbrz.com

NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit off their names Wednesday as legislation becomes law in several states that would allow for such compensation. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the measure into law here Thursday, as expected. “This is a critical and historic moment...
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Q&A: Prominent Sports Attorney Breaks Down NCAA's 'Crossroads' Over SCOTUS Shutout, NIL

The case centered on football and basketball players. But it’s a baseball analogy that springs to mind. The athletes suing the NCAA on antitrust grounds pitched a rare shutout when the Supreme Court ruled 9–0 in their favor. Narrowly, the decision removed the NCAA’s ability to put restrictions on educational benefits conferred on athletes. Broadly, it took a swipe at the NCAA’s anti-competitive practices and opened the door to more challenges, including athlete compensation.
MLBPosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: How Is NIL Going To Work? Depends On Who You Ask

On Thursday at least 10 states--Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas are on that list--will enact laws that will allow college athletes in those states to make money using their name, their image and their likeness. On Wednesday the NCAA Board of Governors is expected to approve a...
College Sportsillinoisnewsnow.com

What’s next for the NCAA and college athletes after the SCOTUS ruling?

(NEW YORK) – The Supreme Court last week ruled that the cap on a narrow list of education-related benefits for college athletes violated antitrust laws. In a unanimous decision, the Court upheld a lower court ruling that favored college athletes, who have long argued the million dollar salaries of coaches and league commissioners are unfair when compared to compensation for players. Compensation for collegiate athletes was limited to tuition, room and board, and a five thousand dollar cap on educational gifts and benefits from the school.
College Sportsbloombergtax.com

Free Laptops? Paid Fellowships? SCOTUS Redefines NCAA Amateurism Status

It would raise an eyebrow to many college alums if their alma mater supplied limited edition Stealth MacBook Pros to all members of the football team each year or if the bank executive on their university’s board announced they would be facilitating $150,000 post-graduate fellowships to all members of the women’s basketball team.
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Saul Shapiro: Amateur hour is over for the NCAA

A unanimous decision by an often divided U.S. Supreme Court shows liberals and conservatives can agree on something as a contentious nation approaches its 245th birthday. The National Collegiate Athletic Association is worthy of disdain. The justices essentially mocked the NCAA last week for trying to deny athletes such things...
Congress & CourtsApple Insider

Apple tells Epic judge to consider Supreme Court NCAA decision

Apple's main trial activity with Epic finished in May, with both sides now awaiting a decision from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on the matter. While the wait continues, Apple's lawyers are taking advantage of a Supreme Court decision to help its case. The filing, spotted by Stephen Totilo, refers to...
College SportsInside Higher Ed

What the SCOTUS NCAA Decision Means for Campus Communicators

Earlier this week a monumental decision was handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States in the NCAA v. Alston case. This decision is -- potentially -- a return to the heart of the academic experience that students often forgo as they play their sports, including access to services that help them persist and earn degrees. The ruling should push campuses to address how colleges recruit, academically support and graduate athletes. In short, it’s time for institutions to live the rhetoric they use when describing the academic benefits of intercollegiate athletics for student athletes.
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

Implications of SCOTUS NCAA decision on NCSU Investigation

To briefly recap the situation, in 2019 the NCAA served N.C. State with a formal Notice of Allegations in which they claimed, among other things, that our former basketball coaches, Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early, improperly paid our former player, Dennis Smith, Jr., $40K to play for our school. Though...
NFLodwyerpr.com

SCOTUS Rules Against NCAA: Now What?

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against the NCAA in a landmark antitrust case that is the college-sports equivalent of the Citizens United ruling, which declared money is the equivalent of political speech and may not be restricted. Here are some likely implications for college sports:. A tsunami of money...
Washington, DCwfmynews2.com

Local reaction to SCOTUS NCAA athlete education aid ruling

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Big news on coming out of Washington DC this week. The United States Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a ruling that will allow an increase on the education related benefits student athletes can receive from universities. The debate on amateurism in college sports has been a hot...
College SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick weighs in on SCOTUS decision against NCAA

Perhaps the beginning of the end of the NCAA as we know it became official Monday compliments of the Supreme Court. All nine justices voted against college sports’ most prominent governing body in an antitrust case, ruling that it cannot have national limits on education-related benefits for its student-athletes. That...
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

'The NCAA Is Not Above The Law': SCOTUS Sides With Student Athletes In Latest Decision

As college student-athletes across the country continue their fight for fair compensation, the Supreme Court of the United States handed them a big win for their efforts. In a 9-0 unanimous decision on Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld a lower court's ruling from 2018 and called into question the NCAA's stance on restricting educational-related benefits of college athletes in the name of "amateurism'. Of all the Justices who weighed in, Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued the most scathing rebuke of the NCAA's current business model.