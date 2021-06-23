McDonald's (MCD) PT Raised to $268 at Wells Fargo; 'Europe Rapidly Re-opening Could Be Dynamite for Q2'

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.