McDonald's (MCD) PT Raised to $268 at Wells Fargo; 'Europe Rapidly Re-opening Could Be Dynamite for Q2'

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.