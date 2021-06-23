Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

McDonald's (MCD) PT Raised to $268 at Wells Fargo; 'Europe Rapidly Re-opening Could Be Dynamite for Q2'

StreetInsider.com
 12 days ago

(Updated - June 23, 2021 9:38 AM EDT)Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower raised the price target on McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Mcd#Europe#Mcd#Mcdonald#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,449 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Several...
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley (MS) PT Raised to $89 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo raised the price target on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to $89.00 (from $80.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) PT Raised to $420 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo raised the price target on Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) to $420.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
modernreaders.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 593 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$79.84 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
modernreaders.com

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 211 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wealthquest Corp Purchases 132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Likely to Announce a Material Dividend Increase, PT Raised to $52 at Raymond James

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raymond James analyst David Long raised the price target on Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) to $52.00 (from $50.00) to account for recently updated guidance and the improving economic backdrop. The analyst sees Wells positioned for a material dividend increase and is likely to receive non-objection to its capital plans upon the release of the 2021 DFAST and CCAR results in late-June.
modernreaders.com

WealthStone Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
modernreaders.com

DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,208 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Several other hedge funds and...
modernreaders.com

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts Paymentus (PAY) at Overweight

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "In our view, PAY represents a play on a secular shift in how consumers pay bills with billers looking for more direct engagement (versus third-party platforms), the ability to drive more efficient payment methods and improved data flow and customer experiences. With only a small part of the addressable market (<1%) we believe there is an attractive opportunity for PAY to drive revenue and EPS growth at the top-tier of our FinTech universe. We look for a combination of new billers and more penetration within those customers coupled with an emerging international opportunity and B2B to drive growth. We believe shares are attractively valued versus high-growth FinTech names, particularly in the context of revenue and EPS growth, providing room for upside due to a combination of growth and modest valuation expansion."
modernreaders.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.
StreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Raised to $39 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gabe Daould Jr. raised the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $39.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
modernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 514,763 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 514,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Southwest Airlines worth $283,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Securities

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.