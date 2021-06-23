AIkido Pharma (AIKI) Files Patent Application for the Use of Ketamine to Treat Alzheimer's Disease
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has filed a provisional patent application for the use of ketamine and peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease. The Company previously secured and announced the acquisition of patent rights for use of peptides as a drug delivery system. This patent application seeks patent protection for the use of ketamine and these peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease.www.streetinsider.com