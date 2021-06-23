Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

AIkido Pharma (AIKI) Files Patent Application for the Use of Ketamine to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has filed a provisional patent application for the use of ketamine and peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease. The Company previously secured and announced the acquisition of patent rights for use of peptides as a drug delivery system. This patent application seeks patent protection for the use of ketamine and these peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Ketamine#Aikido#Disease#Streetinsider Premium#Aikido Pharma Inc#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Athira Pharma Starts Open-Label Extension Of Alzheimer's Disease Trials

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has started enrollment in an open-label extension (OLEX) study for its ongoing Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD and Phase 2 ACT-AD studies of ATH-1017 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The LIFT-AD and ACT-AD trials evaluate ATH-1017, a small molecule therapeutic designed to enhance the activity...
Healththeadvocate.com

Alzheimers Q&A: Will the new FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug be available soon?

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen's Aduhelm, the first Alzheimer's medication in nearly 20 years. Aduhelm does not reverse mental decline. It only slowed it in one study. The FDA ultimately granted the drug conditional approval based on its ability to get rid of harmful clumps of plaque in the brains of patients with early forms of the disease.
HealthStreetInsider.com

Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) Submits IND Application for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer's Disease

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alzamend NeuroÂ®, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) ("Alzamend"), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it submitted an investigational new drug ("IND") application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of AL001 on June 30, 2021. The Phase 1, first-in-human study is for the purpose of determining potential clinically safe and appropriate AL001 dosing in future studies. AL001 is a lithium-based ionic cocrystal oral therapy for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsalzheimersnewstoday.com

Aduhelm Approved for Alzheimer's Disease

Aduhelm (aducanumab), developed by Biogen and Eisai, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2021, making it the first disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is designed to reduce the number of amyloid plaques present in the brain, potentially slowing neurodegeneration and disease progression. Learn more about this therapy and its path to approval below.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Vaccine two-fer: ‘Synthetic protein’ technology used in Vaxxinity’s COVID shot can treat neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. US biotech company Vaxxinity is developing a novel coronavirus vaccine using synthetic proteins, which can also help treat neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, the media reported. The...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Sciencebiospace.com

Study: Low-Intensity, Non-Invasive Ultrasound Could Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Australian scientists may have found a way to treat Alzheimer's disease using non-invasive methods. Results from a study conducted by Queensland Brain Institute researchers on mice models suggest that low-intensity ultrasound can be effective in restoring the brain's cognitive features without having to cross the blood-brain barrier. While there is...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Lilly's (LLY) donanemab receives U.S. FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for treatment of Alzheimer's disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for donanemab, Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) investigational antibody therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Breakthrough Therapy designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint(s) over already available therapies that have received full FDA approval.
HealthBusiness Insider

Lilly's Donanemab For Alzheimer's Disease Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday said its investigational therapy for Alzheimer's disease, donanemab received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. Based on data from the Phase II study of donanemab, dubbed Trailblazer-ALZ, in patients with early, symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, Lilly plans to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway, later this year.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Investigational Alzheimer’s Drug Improves Biomarkers of the Disease

Summary: Gantenerumab, an investigational drug for Alzheimer’s disease, reduced amyloid plaques and lowered tau levels in the brains of people with genetic risk factors for the neurodegenerative disorder. Source: WUSTL. An investigational Alzheimer’s drug reduced molecular markers of disease and curbed neurodegeneration in the brain, without demonstrating evidence of cognitive...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Controversial Alzheimer's drug approval could impact other diseases

Aducanumab's fast-tracking has researchers both worried and hopeful about the future of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington’s and Parkinson’s. You have full access to this article via your institution. The recent controversial approval of the Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Simple Blood Test for Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease Developed

An international research team led by HKUST has developed a simple but robust blood test from Chinese patient data for early detection and screening of Alzheimer's disease (AD) for the first time, with an accuracy level of over 96%. Currently, doctors mainly rely on cognitive tests to diagnose a person...
Diseases & TreatmentsVentureBeat

Linus Health raises $55M for early screening for Alzheimer’s disease

Linus Health, a digital health company focused on improving brain health, has raised $55 million in funding for screening tools to diagnose dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Morningside Ventures led the round, and existing investors participated. The funds will enable Boston-based Linus Health to grow its team and accelerate the development of its platform to address the urgent need for cognitive screenings and insights as the prevalence of dementia grows to more than a million diagnoses per year in the U.S. alone.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellmind.com

How Alzheimer’s Disease Is Diagnosed

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease can involve several tests and scans. There is no simple or reliable way to diagnose this condition. Your healthcare provider will probably review your symptoms and medical history and then conduct a physical and neurological exam. They may also perform a series of tests to help determine whether you have symptoms like confusion, memory loss, or difficulty with reasoning or concentration.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Non-invasive potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Ultrasound can overcome some of the detrimental effects of ageing and dementia without the need to cross the blood-brain barrier, Queensland Brain Institute researchers have found. Professor Jürgen Götz led a multidisciplinary team at QBI's Clem Jones Centre for Ageing Dementia Research who showed low-intensity ultrasound effectively restored cognition without...
Paducah, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Virtual Alzheimer’s disease, dementia program set for July 22

A telemedicine program for caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 22. The program is virtual, so it will not be taking place at Baptist Health Paducah as it has in the past. This educational session will include information about planning for...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides renewed hope for treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

Nanosized molecules of a particular chemical element can inhibit the formation of plaque in the brain tissues. This new discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, in collaboration with researchers in Croatia and Lithuania, provides renewed hope for novel treatments of, for instance, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease in the long run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy