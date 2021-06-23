Twitter Thread: Terminally Ill Children Describe Their Favorite Things In Life

If you're not ready for a stirring feels trip, then bail out now. This Twitter thread from @AlastairMcA30 features a collection of profound insights from terminally ill children. The wisdom is deep in what they have to say. If anything, it's a thread like this with the insights that the kids were able to provide, that definitely goes to show that there's so much in life that we take far too seriously. When you get caught up in taking life too seriously, you end up missing the whole point that there's so much of it that's just here to be thoroughly enjoyed.