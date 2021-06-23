Files signs with Hendrix College

Come on, play football with us this year. We’ll have fun! Can’t you just hear teens urging a friend to pick up the pigskin and join the team so they can hang out and have fun? Thankfully one St. Mary’s senior listened to his friend and played football for the Tigers his senior year. And what a senior year it was! His time on that 100 yards of turf led to his recruitment and ultimate signing to play college ball. Dane Files signed his letter of intent to play at Hendrix College in Conway, Ark.