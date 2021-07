Sometimes you just don’t know how your workday is going to go. Take this job for example. Sometimes you go to work and you talk about things like the bloated state budget that just passed. Other times you go to work, get to talking with your coworkers, and find out that one of them is afraid to parallel park and hasn’t done it in years. So of course you instantly realize hey we have to have them try this live on-air while the whole state of New Jersey listens in.