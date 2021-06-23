Cancel
Man Trying to Sell Ex’s Wedding Dress Models it For Potential Buyer

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was trying to sell his ex’s wedding dress and he went to great lengths to get rid of it. Another woman showed interest and asked if she could see it on someone. But without any available females nearby, the man was forced to wear the dress himself and model it! Despite his bravery, muscles and tattoos, the woman ultimately decided against the purchase.

ApparelMindBodyGreen

It's Wedding Season & These 7 Sustainable Dress Rentals Have You Covered

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You're ready to get back out into the world—but is your wardrobe? As we dash into a busier-than-usual post-pandemic wedding season, we find ourselves lacking in swanky, celebratory outfits (unless neon sweatsuits count). Instead of shelling out for new cocktail dresses and gowns that will just sit in your closet—or worse, in a landfill—renting clothes lets you borrow, wear, and return each garment again and again.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

This Is The Most Romantic Wedding Guest Dress For Summer

After emerging as one of the major fashion trends for Spring 2021, trusty florals continue to dominate summer attire. If you were itching to refresh your wardrobe with some new iterations of this timeless print, there’s one brand in particular that will fulfill your style desires. Los Angeles-based label DÔEN just released its Summer 1 Collection and it’s filled with dreamy, breezy everyday summer staples. The 41-piece drop was designed for fans in anticipation of summer parties and travel adventures.
Appareltheknot.com

20 Stylish Grandmother of the Groom Dresses For Every Type of Wedding

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. As the grandmother of the groom, you must be so excited to see your grandchild get married. You typically don't have to do much in the wedding planning department, so your number one priority is to choose the perfect grandmother of the groom dress. When faced with a tight deadline, you won't want to be scrambling to find an evening gown in a hurry for this very special occasion. That's why it's best to start looking for ideas from the very beginning on Amazon, R & M Richards Inc, Nordstrom, and other sites that boast a variety of formal dresses. There will be many options to choose from, but hopefully, you'll walk into your shopping experience with the material and sleeve length you've had in mind. Are you looking for long sleeve? Or a knee-length gown? Chiffon or beading, or both? With so many components that go into a special occasion dress, the number of possibilities can feel overwhelming — but it doesn't have to. Ahead, you'll find stunning grandmother of the groom dresses (that can totally be considered mother of the bride dresses or wedding guest dresses, too, depending on your taste).
ApparelByrdie

What to Wear to a Fall Wedding: 20 Perfect Dresses, Suits, and Jumpsuit Options

Thanks to 2020's many delays in the event department, you likely have at least one or two weddings on your fall calendar. If you have a lot of engaged friends and family, you might even be set to witness "I dos" just about every weekend throughout the remainder of 2021. In either case, wedding guest attire is undoubtedly on your radar, with fall-specific styles circulating the shopping section of your brain.
ApparelHello Magazine

8 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

The pandemic meant brides-to-be had to rethink their wedding day, and while there's no longer a limit on how many guests can attend, many are still choosing a smaller ceremony than their original extravagant celebration. This means intimate venues, mask-wearing and often a more casual wedding dress. The good news...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

This Celestial Gemstone Engagement Ring Is Popular With Unique Brides

In 2021, brides are opting for individualistic, personalized aesthetics when it comes to their ceremonial jewelry. For some, this means adding subtle touches of whimsy through bedazzled hair barrettes or kitschy costume jewelry to their wedding looks. But for others, this custom-shirking attitude extends to their preferences for engagement rings. Countless brides are forgoing traditional diamond rings and choosing more unique gemstones, like moonstone, for their engagement rings. With the stone’s natural celestial energy and light-reflecting iridescence, moonstone engagement rings are ideal for anyone who wants to deviate from bridal norms while also adding a bit of magic to their love story.
Apparelthetrendspotter.net

50 Red Wedding Dresses for Striking Brides

The meaning behind a wedding dress is different to everyone, but sometimes a certain shade can represent cultural heritage, symbolism, and passion. While white and pale shades have been locked into the Western culture for two hundred years, it’s a different story in other parts of the world. Red has a lot of significance, especially in Chinese and Indian culture. This shade represents love, loyalty, and good luck, so it’s an excellent choice for those who wish to walk down the aisle with further significance. Whether you channel your cultural heritage or wish to make a statement, these red wedding dresses are perfect for striking brides.
Apparelbridalmusings.com

30 Pink Wedding Dresses For The Color-Loving Bride

We have a thing for colorful, non-white wedding dresses. Just take a look at this whimsical list of bridal gowns in so many gorgeous hues. We love finding brides in baby blue, lilac, subtle nudes and of course, everyone’s favorite, blush pink. If we had to guess, pink wedding dresses...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
CrimeOnline

Man still holds wedding party after ex-fiancée calls it off, so she threatens to ‘bomb and shoot up’ the venue: Reports

A Wisconsin woman allegedly threatened to bomb and shoot up her and her ex-fiancé’s wedding party last Friday after he decided to hold the gathering without her. Police responded to a Vandervest Harley Davidson after the owner claimed Amy Rizo, 32, threatened to bomb and shoot up the building in Facebook posts. Rizo’s ex-fiancé told police that they got into an argument and Rizo canceled the wedding, but he still held the wedding party as the food, DJ, drinks, and venue were already paid for, according to WFRV.
ApparelPosted by
Parade

Lounge In Luxury! Here Are The 21 Best Women's Silk Robes and Kimonos of Summer 2021

We all have our favorite cozy robe that’s been through a lot over the years—it probably has makeup stains on it and is fraying, to be honest. That’s why I’m here to tell you that it’s time to upgrade your bathrobe and invest in a luxurious silk robe to elevate your self-care routine! Think about the hot summer days… strolling around your house in a heavy cotton or microfiber robe does not sound ideal. If you opt for a lightweight, silk robe, you don’t have to overheat when you’re blow-drying your hair or doing your makeup. You’ll get a lot of use out of a standard silk robe or kimono silk robe this summer 2021, whether you’re treating yourself in the comfort of your home to a spa night or getting dressed post-shower.
Relationship AdviceArkansas Online

Couples 'scentscaping' weddings with personalized odors

It started with casinos and spas, followed quickly by retailers before landing in the wedding sphere. Scentscaping your wedding is now a thing. Couples are adding their personal scents (not to be confused with their body odor) to their weddings in the form of diffusers, candles, lotion, perfume mists and more. Some are even taking it to the extreme, pumping in scents a la Las Vegas casinos. We've moved way beyond relying on the simple bridal bouquet to emit pleasurable aromas. This is serious scent business.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Olivia Rodrigo Posted a Photo in a Little Black Dress That's Already Selling Out

Olivia Rodrigo has captured the hearts of music fans with her album Sour, and now she's after the hearts of fashion girls, too. Last week, the 18-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram wearing a little black dress paired with stockings and double decker Mary Janes. She accessorized with chunky layered necklaces (with teeth!) and a Twilight bag — a look that's giving us edgy, 2000s vibes.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Frames Housekeeper to Fool His Wife, Karma Punishes Him Hard - Subscriber Story

A man fooled his wife into believing that their housekeeper was stealing from them and got her fired, but everything comes crumbling down when she discovers the truth. They say money is not important for love, but you have to pay attention when one half of the couple has much more than the other. Annalise Thorn had been so happy to find love in Robert after years of searching for “Mr. Right.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Millcreek, UTKSLTV

Millcreek Business Works To Save Wedding Dresses After Massive Fire

MILLCREEK, Utah — A week after a fire damaged more than a dozen businesses in Millcreek, including Jung’s Alterations, some customers are trying to track down their wedding dress for their big day. Sarah Jensen’s wedding dress had alterations done and she was scheduled to come into Jung’s Alterations Wednesday...
WorldVogue

“There’s Nothing Like Being On The Bus In Your Wedding Dress, En Route To Sip A Margarita”: Anna Jackson On Her Love-Filled London Ceremony

While Covid-19 meant many of our wedding plans were derailed, the one thing we were determined to keep was the date. We had our hearts set on a Bank Holiday weekend and loved the idea that the festivities could casually spill across a number of days, allowing for extra time in London for our Northern families, and the blessing of another day to nurse our hangovers.