Elton John announces final North American tour dates for Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek

Elton John‘s been busier than most artists while his tour’s been sidelined by the pandemic, but now he’s finally ready to hit the road again. Elton has announced the final dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour both in Europe and North America. The North American dates kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 and will conclude November 19 and 20, 2022, with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the site of his legendary performance in October of 1975.