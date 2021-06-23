Vinita Marwaha Madill @INWED1919 #INWED21

Gwynne Shotwell is the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, an American space transportation company, Via The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Gwynne Shotwell has been an innovator in aerospace and made significant technical contributions to the design of reusable rockets at SpaceX, propelling the company to new heights in space commercialization. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in applied mathematics, with honors, from Northwestern University in 1986 and 1988, respectively. Shotwell was the seventh employee at SpaceX when she joined in 2002 as vice president of business development and built the Falcon vehicle family manifest to more than 70 launches, representing more than $10 billion in business. She achieved her first major success at SpaceX in December 2008 when she helped get its first big customer, NASA, which awarded SpaceX the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services contract to deliver cargo to the International Space Station. In her current position since 2008, Shotwell is responsible for day-to-day operations and for managing customer and strategic relations. Under her technical guidance, SpaceX has completed many successful missions and plans to send astronauts to ISS and then to Mars in the 2020s.