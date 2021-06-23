Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Vinita Marwaha Madill @INWED1919 #INWED21

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinita Marwaha Madill is a spacesuit designer and engineer. She explains how encouragement and representation helped guide her career. When I saw pictures of astronauts in my library books when I was five years old, I was immediately hooked on all things space. My parents and teachers encouraged this fascination by encouraging me to tinker with things and to learn about technology. My dad even helped me to take apart the TV!

Aerospace & Defense

Gwynne Shotwell #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Gwynne Shotwell is the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, an American space transportation company, Via The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Gwynne Shotwell has been an innovator in aerospace and made significant technical contributions to the design of reusable rockets at SpaceX, propelling the company to new heights in space commercialization. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in applied mathematics, with honors, from Northwestern University in 1986 and 1988, respectively. Shotwell was the seventh employee at SpaceX when she joined in 2002 as vice president of business development and built the Falcon vehicle family manifest to more than 70 launches, representing more than $10 billion in business. She achieved her first major success at SpaceX in December 2008 when she helped get its first big customer, NASA, which awarded SpaceX the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services contract to deliver cargo to the International Space Station. In her current position since 2008, Shotwell is responsible for day-to-day operations and for managing customer and strategic relations. Under her technical guidance, SpaceX has completed many successful missions and plans to send astronauts to ISS and then to Mars in the 2020s.
Celebrations

Today is International Women in Engineering Day @INWED1919 #INWED21

Every June 23 is International Women in Engineering Day. To share some inspiration and help get the word out we will be posting to the Adafruit blog all day!. International Women in Engineering Day is celebrating its 8th year in 2021. Brought to you by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), INWED is an international awareness campaign which raises the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to women and girls in this exciting industry.
Aerospace & Defense

Japanese CubeSats to Fly on NASA's Artemis I Mission

TOKYO (JAXA PR) — The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) agreed to cooperate on the launch and data exchange for the two JAXA CubeSats on July 2, 2021. Dr. KUNINAKA Hitoshi, Vice President of JAXA/Director General of Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS) and Ms. Karen Feldstein, Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations of NASA signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Offers $45M to Solve Risks for Astronaut Moon Landing Services

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is preparing to establish a regular cadence of trips to the Moon under Artemis. To help the agency fine-tune its approach, NASA will award firm fixed-price, milestone-based contracts of up to $45 million for commercial-led work under a broad agency announcement released Thursday. NASA is...
Aerospace & Defense

Satellites Launched to Boost Connectivity and Create Jobs

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. (ESA PR) — Three more nano-satellites have been launched as part of ESA’s efforts to boost the European space industry, fostering innovation and creating jobs. The satellites will be used to monitor climate change, forecast the weather, track ships at sea and aeroplanes in...
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Orbit successfully launches 7 satellites in 3rd mission

Virgin Orbit celebrated the success of its third-ever space mission on June 30, 2021. The successful launch carried seven satellites to their target orbits. The company’s air-launched rocket, LauncherOne, took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Southern California beneath the wing of its Boeing 747 carrier plane, also known as Cosmic Girl. Liftoff came at 9:50 a.m. EDT (13:50 UTC), and the rocket deployed high above the Pacific Ocean almost an hour later at 10:47 a.m. (14:47 UTC). Virgin Orbit announced via Twitter that all seven payloads had successfully reached their target orbits shortly afterwards.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA preps 'more complex and riskier' Hubble Space Telescope fix

The Hubble Space Telescope has spent over three decades delivering glorious images and data, but it's showing its age. The Hubble team is still troubleshooting a problem with the telescope's payload computer -- a piece of hardware built in the 1980s -- that controls its science instruments. So far, the fixes haven't worked, but the agency isn't giving up.
Aerospace & Defense

Station Crew Busy with Cargo Ship Ops and Space Research

Cargo operations continue at the International Space Station as a Russian resupply ship gets ready for docking tonight and a U.S. spaceship prepares for undocking next week. The Expedition 65 crew is also staying focused today on life science and physics research. Russia’s ISS Progress 78 cargo craft is orbiting...
Cape Canaveral, FL

Kleos Launches Second Cluster, Polar Vigilance Mission Satellites Now in Orbit

Kleos’ four Polar Vigilance Mission (KSF1) satellites have successfully been launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida aboard the Spaceflight SXRS-5/SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission and are in orbit. Kleos is now establishing contact with the satellites to commence commissioning. Launched into a 525km Sun Synchronous Orbit, the Polar Vigilance satellites increase Kleos’...
Aerospace & Defense

HawkEye 360 Successfully Launches Next Generation RF Satellites

Company’s Third Set of Satellites Will Enhance Quantity and Quality of Radio Frequency Data and Insights. HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s first commercial company to pioneer radio frequency (RF) data and analytics from space-based satellites, announced that its HawkEye Cluster 3 satellites have successfully deployed to orbit and established communications with the company’s satellite operations center. HawkEye Cluster 3 joins the company’s HawkEye Cluster 2 on orbit as part of its second generation of advanced RF-sensing satellites.
Aerospace & Defense

Exolaunch Delivers One Ton of Small Satellites into Orbit on SpaceX's Transporter-2 Rideshare Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 30, 2021 (Exolaunch PR) – Exolaunch, the launch, deployment and integration services provider for the New Space industry, announced a successful launch of 29 satellites totaling one metric ton for its customers from the United States, South America and Europe on a dedicated rideshare mission of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program. The mission, named ‘Fingerspitzengefühl’, lifted off on June 30 at 19:31 UTC on Falcon 9 ‘Transporter-2’, completing one of the largest and most diverse rideshare missions for Exolaunch. With this launch, Exolaunch has flown 170 small satellites on multiple launch vehicles.
Aerospace & Defense

OneWeb set to secure Northern latitude coverage with eighth mission

The eighth delivery of OneWeb satellites into Earth orbit is set for a 12:48 UTC launch on Thursday, July 1 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia. Continuing the effort of building an internet constellation, this launch is particularly important in enabling OneWeb to offer full connectivity to areas north of 50 degrees latitude by increasing the constellation’s total strength to 248 operational satellites plus six test satellites.
Entertainment

INWED21: In My Defence – A poem celebrating women in engineering

To help mark the day, we’re turning to poetry…. Yes, that’s right. Leonardo, the aerospace specialists, kindly shared with us a poem written by the most senior female engineer within their electronics business in the UK. ‘In My Defence’ is written by By Paula Clarke, Engineering & Project Director UK,...
Military

China's Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan's Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.
Mojave, CA

Virgin Orbit lifts 7 satellites into space from 747 jet

MOJAVE, California: Virgin Orbit successfully sent a rocket into space on Wednesday, launched from a 747 jet over the Pacific Ocean. The rocket delivered seven satellites into earth's orbit. The modified 747 aircraft took off from Mojave Air and Space Port, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. Once over...
Aerospace & Defense

Watch the European Space Agency test its Mars rover parachute

Despite what you might imagine, the trickiest part of sending a rover to Mars isn’t the journey through space — it’s slowing down and landing once you arrive there. Mars’s thin atmosphere makes slowing using a parachute difficult, which is why Mars missions are typically equipped with very large and high-tech parachutes to help rovers touch down gently on the red planet.
Aerospace & Defense

Deep Space Atomic Clock to Improve GPS, Increase Spacecraft Autonomy

Designed to improve navigation for robotic explorers and the operation of GPS satellites, the technology demonstration reports a significant milestone. Spacecraft that venture beyond our Moon rely on communication with ground stations on Earth to figure out where they are and where they’re going. NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is working toward giving those far-flung explorers more autonomy when navigating. In a new paper published on June 30, 2021, in the journal Nature, the mission reports progress in their work to improve the ability of space-based atomic clocks to measure time consistently over long periods.