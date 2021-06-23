AP Top 25 Podcast: Home or bowl? Tweaking CFP expansion plan

Well, it appears very much as if a playoff-centered college football postseason is finally about to become reality. And somehow, every legitimate bowl game will survive. Remember when the proponents of the “bowl system” used to claim that a playoff would ruin what was true and pure and great about college football? Well, it’s remarkable, but it appears the man most responsible for the health and welfare of what will be 40 (yes, forty) bowl games this winter has declared the College Football Playoff’s proposed growth to 12 teams as not a substantive threat.