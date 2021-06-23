Cancel
AP Top 25 Podcast: Home or bowl? Tweaking CFP expansion plan

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Daily Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College Football Playoff expansion plan includes a few games played on campus, while also incorporating the major bowls. Why not play more games on home fields?. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Rece Davis, host of ESPN's 'œCollege GameDay,' joins AP's Ralph Russo to talk about the proposed plan for a 12-team playoff. Davis would like to see a few tweaks to current proposal, like more games played on campus.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

