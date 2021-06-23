Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Next Step of My Writing Path

By Samantha Impaglia
Montclarion
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI walked into a small room filled with newspaper lovers on a sunny day in September 2018, nervous but excited to join The Montclarion and start my journey in what was hopefully going to be a career in journalism. The first thing I couldn’t help but notice was tons of smiles and a warm atmosphere that immediately made me feel welcome.

themontclarion.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia University#Sports Writer#Friendship#Devils#Panera#Dunkin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Ice Hockey
Related
Winona Lake, INgrace.edu

Three Creative Writing Alumni Trek Fresh Paths

What can you do with a degree in creative writing?. Three Grace College young alumni, Anna Nelson, Kat Yocum, and Dave Holden, are proof that there are many paths you can take after college — from graduate school, to agency work, journalism, freelance writing, and more. To learn more about...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“I think ‘writer’s block’ is a natural part of the creative process for almost all writers. There are times when one is bursting with ideas and inspiration and all the necessary components — time, focus, etc. — are in place. But there are other times when one or more of those elements is missing and writing is more difficult as a result. I have written for long enough to accept these patterns, and to understand that the blocks are temporary, that eventually, if one sticks to a schedule and tries to write on a regular basis, something will eventually come. I think a lot of what people refer to as ‘writer’s block’ is the period during which ideas gestate in the mind, when a story grows but isn’t necessarily being written in sentences on the page. But it’s all necessary, in the end. If I am feeling stuck or uninspired, I usually take a break and read. That always gets me going again.”
Books & LiteratureBuffalo News

My View: The addictive joys of reading, writing and thinking

A student recently asked, “What’s your most valuable possession?”. I was taken aback, but only for a moment. “The U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. It’s supposed to guarantee my freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly. I like to read, write, and occasionally speak, pray and assemble.”. Later I...
Kidsnwaonline.com

OPINION: My kid suggested I write about ‘cups’

It was hard for my dad to describe to me what he did at work when I was little. He was a mechanic in the Air Force, specializing in hydraulics for F-16s. When I asked, he would tell me about how fluids turn into pressure and how wind creates lift, conversations that floated above me but must have ended up still tucked into a corner of my mind where I listen to them now. But then, I must have given him enough blank looks to explain why he usually ended with a gruff, "I fix planes."
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Project Write alum set to publish 1st novel next summer

WINCHESTER — Andrew Joseph White’s idea for a horror novel with a transgender protagonist came about just months after he came out as a transgender man several years ago. “I was angry at the state of the world and kind of the way that I had been treated trying to figure everything out,” he said this week.
Collegesdbknews.com

Community, success and grace: A guide to navigating a largely white institution

This article is part of The Diamondback’s 2021 Orientation Guide. Click here for the rest. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The University of Maryland, like many institutions for higher education, is a largely white institution. And for a freshman student of color, that can lead to culture shock, imposter syndrome and a whole host of other strange or uncomfortable feelings. Here’s some advice to help find your footing while attending this university.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Keenan Heyward, University of Rochester (Simon)

“My goal in life is to create and empower others to create.”. Fun fact about yourself: As a child, I was super interested in space travel and wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up. Undergraduate School and Degree: Indiana University – BS in Supply Chain Management + Technology...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Rachel Zelcer, Babson College (Olin)

“A gregarious, thoughtful, driven leader, with an outgoing personality and a dry sense of humor.”. Fun fact about yourself: I was in a hip-hop dance group at Brandeis called Kaos Kids. Undergraduate School and Degree: Brandeis University, B.A. Healthcare Policy and Psychology with a minor in Business. Where was the...
SciencePoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Letty Perez, Columbia Business School

I didn’t know what to write here so this is an Alanis Morrissette song. I can re-do if needed. Fun fact about yourself: When I was young, I got a chain email stating that it was humanly impossible to lick your own elbow, so naturally I tried it. Fun fact: I can actually do it.
EducationPoets and Quants

MBAs To Watch: Class of 2021

When business schools trumpet their “Star Power,” they’re generally referring to alumni CEOs and famous faculty. Sometimes, you’ll find a celebrity hunched over a laptop and poring over balance sheets like their peers. That was the case at IE Business School with Cristian Arens. Arens doesn’t fit your MBA celebrity...
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."