We learned about the Android Enterprise Essentials back in December last year. It was made ready for smaller businesses and brands. The past months, we have seen how it has become helpful to companies and business people. There have been efforts to improve on security while making things more productive than ever especially in this time when mobility is important. You see, people are still encouraged to do social distancing but economies have also started to open. Mobility is important and so the Android team is bringing business tools that will help owners and employers to serve customers and digitize work.