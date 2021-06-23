Here’s What Most Bass Anglers Don’t Understand About Their Lures

I’m all in favor of explosions in July. I just prefer them to be explosions of water from a lake’s glassy surface. I’ve trolled up big king salmon, caught nice steelhead from our breakwaters, fly fished for big browns in the dark, and caught some nice muskies, but if you ask me in late June or early July what I want to do, I’m going to tell you I want to go try some topwaters for bass.