Here’s What Most Bass Anglers Don’t Understand About Their Lures

By Jeff Johnston
Outdoor Life
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know there are dozens of styles of jig heads for bass, each one specifically designed for maximizing its fish-catching ability in various conditions? I didn’t. But Bass Fishing Hall of Famer Gary Klein does, because he wrote the book on ‘em. He uses them all amid an ongoing 40-plus-year career of professional tournament fishing, wherein choosing the ideal jig can mean the difference between a check for $500,000 or another free hat.

