Oasis Smart SIM officially announces its partnership with ARIADNEXT to provide a more secure and seamless eSIM digital onboarding solution
PARIS (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Oasis Smart SIM, GSMA-Certified expert in eSIM technology, officially announces its partnership with ARIADNEXT, a leading European provider of digital identification services, to provide a more secure and seamless eSIM digital onboarding solution. Together with Mobilise, leading telecommunications software provider, the three actors offer an integrated eSIM digital solution, enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to quickly enter the eSIM marketplace with a digital-first user-centric offer requiring minimal integration, meeting consumer’s needs for digital and seamless services and keeping out fraudsters.www.stamfordadvocate.com