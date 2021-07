It has been almost 30 years since the great and renowned Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino, started out his career. Over the course of this time, he has made nine major motion pictures, which have won multiple Academy Awards and have established him as one of the biggest directors of all time. Recently, when Tarantino came as a guest on Real Time with Bill Maher, he then decided to make an official announcement. He announced his official retirement and decides to hang up the hat after one last movie. Recently, he has been working towards the promotion of his new movie novelization, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. But as he reaches the far end of his filmmaking career, let us look at some of Tarantino’s best-selected works over the years!