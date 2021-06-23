Cancel
NHL

Quick Hits: Habs, Showcase, TIFH and More

 10 days ago

1) There is no doubt that the Flyers need to be bold this offseason to upgrade their roster for next season. The team, in hindsight, may have overachieved in 2019-20 but it also massively underachieved in 2020-21. The club's ability level right now is probably somewhere in between the two. That being said, keep in mind that the Stanley Cup playoffs are about peaking at the right time, getting strong team D and goaltending when it matters the most, and having a bit of good luck on your side, too.

Quick Hits: The Two Votes? Edition

"It's tough. Mentally draining, like here we go again. Same ordeal," McIsaac said to The Detroit News' Ted Kulfan in May. "Obviously, back to back, and then something like (the sprained AC joint), especially when my game was starting to come around. But the resources were put in front of me (to get better) and I did as much as I could to stay positive."
Stanley Cup Final 2021: Blake Coleman Puts Montreal Canadiens in Hole

The fear in life sometimes is that sometimes your best won’t do. It has happened to Montreal before in these playoffs. See Game 4 in the last round versus the Vegas Golden Knights as a prime example. Arguably, Montreal needed a split to make this a longer series. That was also to create some doubt in the minds of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Quick Hits: The Little Tribute Edition

Jeff Blashill, Detroit Red Wings, National Hockey League, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Sault Ste. Marie Fourth of July Parade has an extra spark of excitement this year with a homecoming for Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on tap. The Soo native will be serving as the parade’s first ever grand marshal on July 4.
Quick Hits: The What Went Wrong Edition

Their defense was still bad, but their goaltending situation was largely tolerable. Thomas Greiss finished with an 8-15-8 record with the Red Wings, but that was in part because of a lack of offensive support. In starts where he allowed two or fewer goals, he had a 5-5-4 record. Think about that for a moment. Games where your goaltender holds the competition should be consistent wins. Sometimes there’s going to be a goaltending battle that you end up on the unlucky end of, but certainly when a netminder finishes a campaign with a mediocre-to-bad record in games where he allowed two or fewer goals, that speaks volumes about the lack of support he got.
Quick Hits: The Baby Steps Towards Greatness Edition

And now, after his first full season with the Detroit Red Wings, Zadina is showing flashes of the brilliance that garnered such hype coming out of the 2018 class. Zadina headed into the NHL season with a lot of confidence, coming off an impressive showing for HC Ocelari Trinec in the Czech Extraliga last fall to start his 2020-21 campaign.
Quick take: Playoffs showcasing NBA's parity

When the Mavericks’ season ended, every player, coach Rick Carlisle and president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson all mentioned just how close the Mavericks were to reaching next-level status. Two weeks later, it’s even clearer. If the NBA playoffs have shown us anything through two rounds, it’s how thin the...
Quick Hits: The Good Old Days Edition

Seattle Kraken name Dave Hakstol as their first head coach - ESPN. Former Arizona coach Rick Tocchet had multiple interviews with Seattle, and the team also considered former Rangers coach David Quinn, Buffalo interim coach Don Granato, AHL coach Kevin Dineen, Sharks assistant coach Rocky Thompson and Boston Bruins assistant Joe Sacco. Gerard Gallant, the first coach for the Golden Knights — who led the team to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season — was long rumored to be a target but recently signed a four-year deal to coach the Rangers.
Quick Hits: The Protect People Edition

“Well, I wouldn’t be committing to these guys being on the roster yet,” Yzerman said of his young top prospects. “They have to make the team. If they make the team, we’ll be thrilled. But they’re young guys. I want them to make the team and have a positive impact. Our expectation and our hope is that Moritz is ready to go. We’ll see that next fall. Lucas, I don’t want to rule it out, but we’ll let the situation play itself out. And if they prove they’re ready to go, they’ll be on the team. But I’m not going to force it or rush them.
Quick Hits: Habs, Hak, Alumni Weekend

1) Whether or not you are a fan of the team, it's hard not respect the way the Montreal Canadiens have gelled in the postseason after posting a modest 59 points during the regular season. They finished in fourth place in the North Division and 18th-place leaguewide with a .527 points percentage (one spot ahead of the Flyers, who had 58 points, and lower than both the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, who missed the playoffs due to the division-driven regular season schedule and playoff format for the first two rounds.
Quick Hits: It Could Be Worse Edition

5 Teams in a Worse Spot Than the Detroit Red Wings - LWOS. For the next three seasons, $47.25 million of [the San Jose Sharks’] cap will be tied to players ages 30 or older. Evander Kane will make $7M per year until 2025-26. Logan Couture will be 37 when his contract ends, making $8M per year until the 2027-28 season. Erik Karlsson, who was signed to a monstrous contract, makes $11.5M per year until 2027-28. He and the rest of the Sharks have played far, far beneath the value of their contracts. To say they’re in a bad place is an understatement.
Quick Hits: The Aim Higher Edition

Penguins Should Target the Red Wings for Offseason Trade - THW. The biggest benefit of this trade would be to just get Pettersson off the books. If it’s a mid-level prospect or a mid-round draft pick, it’s likely not going to matter a whole hell of a lot to the Penguins. Considering the Red Wings currently sit with 16 draft picks in the first four rounds of the next two NHL Drafts, they have some picks to pluck from.
Quick Hits: The Trouble Afoot Edition

Chelios will be a great fit in the studio. He’s just the right level of unbridled to attract plenty of new fans. He and Messier will make a great combo. In addition, we’ll be seeing Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, Kevin Weekes, and Leah Hextall in roles. ESPN is looking more and more promising as a network for hockey.
Quick Hits: Jones, Gostisbehere, LTIR, TIFH (Clarke's Blueline Makeover)

1) Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday that it appears that the Flyers remain one of the most active pursuers of a trade with Columbus for Seth Jones among the many teams expressing interest. According to other sources, it would be a deal that includes the Flyers sending NHL roster players, draft picks and/or prospects. There may also be another piece (a goalie such as Jonas Korpisalo?) coming to Philadelphia in a potential blockbuster deal. Presumably, this is predicated on Jones signing an extension and forgoing unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2022.
Quick Hits: The Sigh of Relief Edition

“(Larkin) hasn’t started training yet, but I think he’s along the timeline that we expected in his recovery,” coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday, during new assistant coach Alex Tanguay’s introductory Zoom call. “Tyler has probably been able to do a little bit more lately. I think he’s getting to the...
Quick Hits: Hey D-Men Doing Stuff Edition

“Him and I have talked about making sure that he eliminates any big minuses,” Blashill said. “So make sure on a consistent basis, night to night he’s doing a good job of not giving away any easy chances. And finding a way to push our power play to being better.
Quick Hits: Grundberg on 2021 Draft, TIFH, Adrian's Story

1) With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft just a few weeks away, Flyers European-based scout Joakim Grundberg was the guest on the first edition of "Scout Week". He discussed the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020-21 season, which actually began in Sweden before the 2020 Draft was even held. Travel was also much trickier. A higher concentration of video scouting was necessary across the NHL than in pre-pandemic seasons. At least the 2021 Under-18 Worlds in April were held after being canceled last year.
Trent Frederic knows he has more to give

Trent Frederic immediately became a fan favorite in Boston. His ability to bring physicality to the ice and not shy away from any opponent quickly gained the respect of Bruins fans. His eagerness to get under the skin and go toe-to-toe with players like P.K. Subban and Tom Wilson only...
A Bitter Pill to Swallow

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After dropping the first game 5-1, Montreal found itself in a must win situation tonight and they definitely seemed like they were up to the task, but they once again fell short. When the final buzzer went off, Montreal had the advantage 43-23 in the shots department, 30-27 in faceoff won and had only committed 2 giveaways to the Lightning’s 6, but once again they were costly.
2022 Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits

On Thursday, June 17th PBR Arizona had a chance to hold its annual Top Prospect games for the Class of 2022. This invite only event is held at the beginning of the summer and gives our staff & scouts an opportunity to see some of the improvements players made over the course of the spring season as well as who to look out for over the course of the summer & fall. The annual event has developed into an event coaches & players will want to have on their schedules going forward. It provides players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted. It also gives scouts the chance to see many prospects compete and show off their skills all in one place. This event featured some of the top prospects left on the board in the 2022 grad class from all around the state of Arizona.
Lightning take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Lightning -142; over/under is 5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE:...