OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Taking a shot of sparkling wine ahead of July 4

With Independence Day around the proverbial corner, I thought it appropriate to take a look at one of my favorite categories of American wine: the bubbly. The history of sparkling wine in the United States dates to the 1880s when the Korbel brothers, immigrants from what is now the Czech Republic, set up shop in California's Russian River Valley. And while much has changed in the wine world over the past 130 years, you can still find Korbel California Champagne (the company is grandfathered under laws that now ban the term "Champagne" on products that don't originate in France). In fact, it was producers from Champagne proper who first realized the enormous potential for sparkling wine in California.