UOMA Beauty And Sharon Chuter Bring Accessible Beauty For All To Walmart
Not so long ago, women of color were hard-pressed to find beauty products suited for their complexions. Fast-forward to 2021, and brands that cater to the diverse customer base have exploded. Fenty Beauty was a key development, and others have emerged, creating options for consumers that never existed, from Mented Cosmetics – the name is short for pigmented – to Pat McGrath Labs, developed by a top makeup artist who is a favorite for luxury brand runway shows.www.forbes.com