COTA, University of Chicago to study racial disparities in cancer treatment

By Jenni Spinner contact
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research collaboration is aimed at studying disparities in care with a focus on multiple myeloma, a cancer disproportionately affecting Black patients. Real-world data company COTA is partnering with University of Chicago Medicine, in a collaboration agreement aimed toward analyzing disparities in cancer care by race. With a focus on multiple myeloma patients, the effort is intended to increase understanding of the differences in diagnosis, treatment patterns, and outcomes for patients dealing with this particular variety of cancer.

