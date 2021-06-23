Cancel
Health

Immuno-Engineer Aaron Morris Talks Implantable Technology for Diagnostics

By Stephanie
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Morris presents a fascinating at what an inside-out medical approach could look like, from TED on YouTube:. Introducing cutting-edge medical research, he unveils implantable technology that gives real-time, continuous analysis of a patient’s health at the molecular level. “We’re creating a diagnostic lab inside your body,” Morris says — and it may pave the way to diagnosing and treating disease better and faster than ever before.

