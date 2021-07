Looking at available FA guards/pt. guards out there that the Celtics could REALISTICALLY attain... KRIS DUNN looks like a great fit! A former First Round #5 pick hasn't really panned out anywhere yet in his career but is still fairly young at age 27 and maybe could have a resurge coming to Boston playing for Ime and playing w Smart & the J's...He's a New England area kid who grew up in Connecticut and was a Providence Friar. At 6'3-ish he is built as a bigger/longer point guard, which I hope we're looking for after the undersized Points we've had recently who struggle to defend. KRIS DUNN has lockdown defense potential for sure! A very solid defender who may even improve in that area under an Ime system... DUNN seems to have great instinct and anticipation on both the defensive & offensive side of the ball. He can shoot and is a really good passer who can distribute the ball. Watching his highlights he actually reminds me a lot of a less-athletic version of Terry Rozier...but probably better Point Guard skills than Terry...