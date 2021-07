There is a lot that is going to happen between now and the 2022 NFL draft. A lot of things to be excited about, for sure, when it comes to the Cleveland Browns. That doesn’t mean we can’t also look forward to the 2022 NFL draft with a mock draft. Early mock drafts have two goals, overall. The first is to think ahead to what needs could be next offseason. We started that by taking a look at all the contributors that could be free agents after this season.