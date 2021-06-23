Cancel
Alton, IL

Orville & Kathleen Brunjes Memorial Scholarship Fund Winners Announced By Alton Educational Foundation

 10 days ago
ALTON - Orville and Kathleen Brunjes loved the people and the communities in which they lived and worked. Kathleen established this scholarship and began awarding them herself in 1987. She made sure funds were provided from her estate to continue their legacy of giving. The Alton Educational Foundation began overseeing the disbursement of scholarship funds in 2018. This year’s Brunjes Memorial Scholarship winners are Benjamin Duke, Ainsley Fortschneider, and Mia McAfoos. Benjamin Duk Continue Reading

