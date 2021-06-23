Orville & Kathleen Brunjes Memorial Scholarship Fund Winners Announced By Alton Educational Foundation

ALTON - The Charlie Nasello Celebration of Life has been set for August 14th, from 12-4pm. Join us in a fun filled day as we celebrate the life of Alton Soccer's Founding Father, Charlie Nasello. There will be 3v3 Soccer Tournaments for each age group with an entry fee of $25 for a team of 5, and $10 dollars for a single entry. Food/Drinks/Entertainment, Basket Raffles, 50/50 Drawing, will be included as well! Mayor Goins will be in attendance with a proclamation to make the 14th of August Continue Reading