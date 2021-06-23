Cancel
Sergio Romo pulls down pants in frustration during umpire's foreign substance check

By Jordan Cohn
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
Veteran Oakland Athletics reliever Sergio Romo was none too pleased with the umpires checking him for foreign substances after his seventh inning outing, pulling down his pants in response.

Person
Sergio Romo
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTwinkie Town

Sergio Romo is still the best; takes off pants

Sergio Romo was traded to the Twins at the 2019 trade deadline (lets forget the other reliever trade from that deadline) and brought a fire to the bullpen the Twins are sorely missing this year. He promptly signed on for another year in Minnesota, partly because his neighbor made him chili. For reasons, which I do not understand, the Twins chose not to bring Romo back this offseason. For even less explainable reasons, Romo-stradmus chose to shave one of baseball’s greatest beards this season.
MLBAthletics Nation

Sergio Romo dropped his pants on the field so umpires could check for sticky stuff

Major League Baseball began cracking down this week on enforcement of their foreign-substances ban. That means umpires are checking pitchers regularly throughout the game for tar or tack or sunscreen hidden anywhere such as their glove or cap or belt or uniform. Every pitcher who appears in the game must be inspected at least once, and nobody can use anything except the rosin bag available on the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Sergio Romo gets great deal after dropping pants on diamond

Sergio Romo will live on forever in baseball history. The Oakland A’s reliever became a viral sensation when he dropped his pants during an inspection for foreign substances, prompting a great deal of amusement as he found a perfect way to express his displeasure with these checks. It is a moment that will live on for a long time.
MLBBleacher Report

Report: MLB Umpires to Check Pitchers for Foreign Substances After They Exit Game

Major League Baseball's emphasis on stopping pitchers from using foreign substances is set to begin Monday. Less than a week after MLB provided all clubs with a memo laying out the new guidelines, umpires will be empowered to inspect hurlers after each appearance, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Closers will be inspected for substances on their person prior to entering the game.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Some MLB teams ready to seek checks for foreign substances

At least three major league teams will ask umpires to check opposing pitchers for foreign substances if use is suspected, ESPN reported Sunday. Until now, there has been what ESPN called "a gentlemen's agreement" among managers to look the other way. But now, with Major League Baseball umpires being instructed to enforce the rules against foreign substances starting Monday, some teams apparently are ready to use the rule to their advantage.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Rumors: 'Umpires to Err on the Side of Caution' About Pitchers, Foreign Substance

While MLB is set to begin enforcing its ban on pitchers using foreign substances, it's not expected that umpires will begin issuing mass ejections. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported umpires have been informed to "err on the side of caution" as MLB institutes the controversial midseason change. Numerous players have spoken out criticizing the sport for altering the rules midseason, though this change is more of an enforcement of existing rules than an actual change.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Foreign Substance Check Leads to Ejection for Joe Girardi

Only a half inning into last night’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals, Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy made its presence known. Major League Baseball’s new policy went into effect on Monday, prohibiting all foreign substances such as spider tack, pine tar, and even sunscreen, from being used by pitchers to manipulate the baseball. Under the new policy, players are only allowed to use rosin to improve their grip. Any player that has been found in violation of this policy will be subject to a 10-game suspension during which the team cannot replace them on the roster.
MLBDeadspin

All the foreign substance checks are doing is proving what babies baseball players are

We knew this already. We knew baseball players were a bunch of babies, because if you think about how they behave, there’s no other sport even close to having the level of pissbaby-dom that baseball does. Hell, let’s just go back a few days to that adorable Joey Votto story with that cute little girl who came to see him play in San Diego because he’s her favorite player. While it ended with heartwarming photos and videos, let’s not forget where it started. Votto lost his shit over a check-swing call. His first at-bat in one game of 162. It’s barely a ripple in the pond of a baseball season. Is it really worth losing your shit over? To that degree?
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Cora has interesting take on asking for foreign substance checks

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is reluctant to push for foreign substance checks on opposing pitchers for a very interesting reason. Cora was singled out as one of the main proponents of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation in the 2017 season when serving as the team’s bench coach. With that in mind, he said Wednesday that it would be difficult for him to make a request to umpires to check for foreign substances given his personal history.
MLBTimes-Leader

Scherzer passes umpire checks, Nats down Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB’s foreign substances crackdown is flirting with disaster

While the MLB season progresses with a growing sense of normalcy as attendance restrictions are lifted around the country, much of the baseball world is now bracing for another round of strangeness. The league officially announced on June 15 that their crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers is set to begin on June 21. After previously advising pitchers that they should continue as they were while the league studied the issue this season, the league has suddenly decided to spring this in the middle of the season, putting pitcher health and effectiveness in jeopardy, with no real clarity to the rule or its potential enforcement.