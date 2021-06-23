Barberitos Offers Fresh Initiatives for Enhanced Experience in Q3
Mood cups, Burrito Love and customized signage and giveaway days all part of fall promotions. “The Barberitos team is so grateful to our loyal guests for their support, and we are excited to share new ways to make them feel appreciated,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We hope our guests are in the mood for some Burrito Love. We’re using mood cups to enhance the dining experience for our raving fans of the brand.”www.franchising.com