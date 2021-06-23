Barberitos Offers Fresh Initiatives for Enhanced Experience in Q3

New poké restaurant concept brings a taste of Hawaii to Downers Grove. With the restaurant opening slated for mid-July, the new Island Fin Poké will serve healthful poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and create their own customized poké bowl, choosing from over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, 3rd party delivery and carryout options.