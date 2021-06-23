Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Delta Variant Detected In Wyoming, ‘Of Concern’ To Wyoming Health Department

By News Release
Sheridan Media
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed to Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday. According to National Public Radio, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said 20.6% of new cases in the U.S. are due to the new “Delta” variant. Other scientists tracking the variant say it is on track become the dominant virus variant in the nation.

sheridanmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Npr#Wyoming Health Department#Cowboy State Daily A#National Public Radio#Covid#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Washington County, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant

Washington County Health Department officials are encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination as the more contagious Delta variant spreads from Missouri to northeastern Oklahoma. While she could not provide a specific numbers, WCHD Health Educator Kayla Guerra said cases of the variant have been detected in Health District 4,...
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

Delta variant identified in several cities across Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Data from the Missouri State Health Department sewershed project shows the delta variant in several locations across Mid-Missouri. So far, data shows the delta variant has been identified in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton and Eldon. Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the state health department, explained how...
Public Healthknau.org

First Case Of Delta Variant Detected On Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been identified in the northern part of the Nation. The Delta variant is highly transmissible. However, health experts say COVID-19 vaccines are shown to be effective in preventing in severe illness from the variant. The World Health Organization yesterday recommended fully vaccinated people continue to wear face coverings indoors and social distance to stop the spread of the new variant, as well as others.
Missouri StateNY Daily News

Missouri hospital tells vaccine opponents to ‘shut up’ amid COVID surge

A Missouri hospital is telling opponents of the coronavirus vaccine to “shut up” amid a surge in cases, for which state officials are seeking federal help. “If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death. Shut up,” Steve Edwards, CEO of Springfield’s CoxHealth, tweeted Thursday.
TravelWest Hawaii Today

Coronavirus Delta variant detected on Big Island

A strain of COVID-19 first detected in India and identified in Hawaii earlier this month has been found on the Big Island, the state Department of Health said Tuesday. According to the DOH, there have been three cases of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant associated with travel from the mainland — two on Oahu and one on Hawaii Island.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant found in Wyoming

The highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Wyoming, according to state data. Categorized as a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is thought to be more transmissible than any previous mutation. Early research suggests it may...
Monterey County, CAkion546.com

Delta variant detected in three Monterey County residents

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County Health Department is reporting three Monterey County residents have contracted the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. County health leaders say the emergence of this Delta variant is concerning because it appears to be more contagious than other variants. The...
TravelPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Hawaii detects community spread of delta variant

HONOLULU — Hawaii health officials say there is community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, which was first detected in India. Two cases on Oahu and one on the Big Island involve travel from the U.S. mainland. One case involves an Oahu resident with no travel history. The state Department of Health said it is “investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy