Delta Variant Detected In Wyoming, ‘Of Concern’ To Wyoming Health Department
A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed to Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday. According to National Public Radio, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said 20.6% of new cases in the U.S. are due to the new “Delta” variant. Other scientists tracking the variant say it is on track become the dominant virus variant in the nation.sheridanmedia.com