POTUS

These Student Loan Borrowers Could Lose Their Child Tax Credit

By Adam S. Minsky
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Millions of student loan borrowers could be at risk of having their child tax credit seized by the government. A generous expanded child tax credit was part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Covid-19 relief package that Congress enacted in the spring. The new expanded child tax credit can provide up to $3,000 per child (and up to $3,600 per child under six years old) for single taxpayers earning under $75,000 per year, and joint married tax filers earning under $150,000 per year. The tax credit will take the form of direct payments to taxpayers. These payments will start to be disbursed in July.

