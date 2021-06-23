These Student Loan Borrowers Could Lose Their Child Tax Credit
Millions of student loan borrowers could be at risk of having their child tax credit seized by the government. A generous expanded child tax credit was part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Covid-19 relief package that Congress enacted in the spring. The new expanded child tax credit can provide up to $3,000 per child (and up to $3,600 per child under six years old) for single taxpayers earning under $75,000 per year, and joint married tax filers earning under $150,000 per year. The tax credit will take the form of direct payments to taxpayers. These payments will start to be disbursed in July.www.forbes.com