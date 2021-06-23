Cancel
Golden Tate wants to still play in the NFL and his top three teams he would like to play for are….

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate had six touchdowns in 2019 but is struggling to attract suitors for his services. Tate is putting out his own feelers. Tate made an appearance on SIriusXM NFL Radio this week and he told the guys he is feeling better and getting better with age. The 32 pass catcher said he would like to play for several teams and even named the teams.

