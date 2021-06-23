Blo Blow Dry Bar Makes its Indiana Debut with Three-Unit Franchise Agreement Igniting Midwest Development

World's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Expands Presence, Now Spanning 24 States. Leading this growth and Indiana expansion is Theresa Shadley, a seasoned franchisee with experience in the boutique fitness industry. Originally from North Carolina, she earned a degree in business and a masters in accounting while also working as a licensed cosmetologist. Shadley made the move to Indiana when she joined the Kenra Professional team and worked her way up to VP of Sales and Trade Marketing. When the company relocated, she remained in Indiana and decided to experiment in franchising and introduced Pure Barre to the area. Four and a half years later, she owns four Pure Barre locations and is now re-entering the beauty industry with a three-unit agreement with Blo Blow Dry Bar. Her first bar is slated to open in Hamilton County by year-end.