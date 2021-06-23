Cancel
SML Enterprise RFID Software Division announces over 5,000 retail stores have deployed its Clarity®

DALLAS, TEXAS 23 June 2021: Retail RFID technology leader SML RFID has today announced that its cloud-based item-level RFID software application suite, Clarity®, is now deployed in more than 5,000 stores in 34 countries, with more than 60,000 users using its RFID handheld application. During last year’s pandemic SML deployed its software in over 1,000 stores and managed over 1.5 billion unique RFID tags, processing over 25 billion RFID events. In addition, SML reports that retailers using Clarity® have improved their in-store inventory accuracy from <70% to >95%, which has added over $1 billion in profit while simultaneously reducing over $1 billion in inventory over the last six years.

