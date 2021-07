There’s more going on behind the scenes for people with high-functioning anxiety. Some people just seem to have it all together all the time, don't they? These high-achieving folks always seem to know what to do and get a lot done. They never miss a deadline and always turn up on time – early even – for work and social engagements. Sure, they might have a perfectionist streak and sometimes can be a little hard on themselves or demanding of others, but they always seem to succeed and meet those high standards.