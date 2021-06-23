Stanley Black & Decker’s Jim Loree Has Big Plans To Electrify Gas-Powered Tools, Trimmers And Mowers
Under CEO Jim Loree, the venerable toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker has bet heavily on acquisitions as a way to power up the company’s growth. Last time, we checked in with him (for a 2018 magazine story) it was Craftsman, the tool line once revered by DIY-ers that had collapsed under the Eddie Lampert regime at Sears. Today, it’s MTD Products, a manufacturer of outdoor power and lawn care equipment whose brands include Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt and Robomow.www.forbes.com