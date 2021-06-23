Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stanley Black & Decker’s Jim Loree Has Big Plans To Electrify Gas-Powered Tools, Trimmers And Mowers

By Amy Feldman
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Under CEO Jim Loree, the venerable toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker has bet heavily on acquisitions as a way to power up the company’s growth. Last time, we checked in with him (for a 2018 magazine story) it was Craftsman, the tool line once revered by DIY-ers that had collapsed under the Eddie Lampert regime at Sears. Today, it’s MTD Products, a manufacturer of outdoor power and lawn care equipment whose brands include Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt and Robomow.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

231K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Landlords#On E#Stanley Black Decker#Trimmers#Sears#Mtd Products#Cub Cadet#Toyota#Cfo#Ace Hardware#Deutsche Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,116 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.75 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $12.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.05. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

DTE Energy (DTE) Completes the Spin-Off of DT Midstream

DTE - Free Report) has recently completed the spin-off of its non-utility natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business, DT Midstream, Inc. Resultantly, DT Midstream is now an independent, publicly-traded company whose shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Jul 1 onward, under the symbol, DTM.
Economymodernreaders.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “
Businesscalexicochronicle.com

SALTON SEA: Hell’s Kitchen to Produce Lithium for GM’s Electric Vehicles

Controlled Thermal Resources has inked an agreement with General Motors to supply the automaker with lithium from the company’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development, located in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, once it begins operations in 2024, according to a CTR press release on Friday, July 2. The agreement...
StocksForbes

What’s Next For Generac Holdings Stock After A 29% Rise In A Month?

A couple of weeks back we discussed that the stock price of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) may continue to rise in the near term, given increased demand for home generators. The stock has since appreciated a solid 17%. There are multiple positive triggers for the company, including continued demand for its home generators, a rebound in demand on the commercial side as the Covid-19 crisis winds down, its Deep Sea acquisition to enhance its generator automation capabilities, as well as increased focus on solar powered generators. We discussed these factors in our last update (below) on Generac. Recently, the company also announced its new product - V20 Pro - which offers all of diesel, battery, hybrid, main power and solar options in a single machine. This should aid the commercial side of the business over the coming quarters.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Carbon Footprint Management Market Applications, Future Trends, Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2028

The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected marjet revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe.
Businessmagnoliareporter.com

Albemarle "Innovation Center" will focus on lithium product line

Albemarle Corporation has announced the opening of the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, NC site. The BMIC is expected to be fully operational this month. It will support Albemarle's lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate and advanced energy storage materials growth platforms. It has been equipped to enable synthesis of new materials, material properties characterization and analysis, material scale-up capabilities, and material integration into battery cells for performance testing.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Home Depot 4th of July sale 2021: see the best deals already live today

We may be a few days away from the official date itself, but the Home Depot 4th of July sale is already fully underway. If you're looking for any number of cheap appliances, items for the home or yard, or even some smart home tech then you're in luck - there are literally thousands of products already on sale. That's a lot to sift through, so we've gone to the trouble of rounding up all the best deals in the Home Depot 4th of July sale right here on this page.
ElectronicsEngadget

Black & Decker launches a line of emergency wearables for seniors

Black & Decker has launched a new health division with a lineup of personal emergency response (PERS) wearables aimed at seniors. Called goVia, it includes devices that can be worn on the wrist or around the neck that can detect falls or allow seniors to call for aid via a monthly subscription powered by Medical Guardian.
Electronicsthedrive.com

Best 2 Stage Air Compressors: Big Tools and Big Jobs Need More Air and More Power

Have all of the power you need with a two-stage air compressor. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Do you have the ultimate versatile tool in your garage? An air compressor can do everything from filling your truck tires to running your pneumatic tools. While a small pancake compressor is suitable for small one-off jobs, it won’t keep up for bigger tasks. What you need is a two-stage compressor. These compressors are bigger and more powerful, making them capable of maintaining pressure over long periods.
Electronicsthedrive.com

What You Need To Know About the Stanley Black Chrome Tool Set

Time to see if Stanley took a page out of Craftsman's book. What's worse, a crappy ratchet or bunk sockets? I'd personally rather deal with a funky ratchet since that hassle is usually more manageable than sockets that won’t grab or that warp immediately. Of course, you likely wouldn’t have to deal with either if you buy the right tools. That’s often easier said than done, especially when the brand names trusted by the DIY crowd constantly shake things up in terms of manufacturing and ownership.