Stanley Black & Decker’s Jim Loree Has Big Plans To Electrify Gas-Powered Tools, Trimmers And Mowers

A couple of weeks back we discussed that the stock price of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) may continue to rise in the near term, given increased demand for home generators. The stock has since appreciated a solid 17%. There are multiple positive triggers for the company, including continued demand for its home generators, a rebound in demand on the commercial side as the Covid-19 crisis winds down, its Deep Sea acquisition to enhance its generator automation capabilities, as well as increased focus on solar powered generators. We discussed these factors in our last update (below) on Generac. Recently, the company also announced its new product - V20 Pro - which offers all of diesel, battery, hybrid, main power and solar options in a single machine. This should aid the commercial side of the business over the coming quarters.